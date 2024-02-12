Pokémon GO is revolutionizing the way Android users can redeem offer codes

For Android users who are dedicated Pokémon GO players, there’s some news you should know. Starting next week, Niantic will be making changes to the way trainers with these specific devices can redeem “offer codes.”

Starting on February 13th, 2024, Android devices will no longer be able to redeem offer codes within the app. In the future, users will need to redeem their offers through Pokémon GO’s web store.

“We are hoping this will be an easy transition for Trainers and will provide a one-stop shop for everyone! If you have any additional questions about the offer code redemption process, please visit the Niantic Help Center for more information.”

The article also highlights the option for trainers with a Pokémon Trainer Club account to link their Pokémon GO account to another provider in order to redeem offers and log in to the store.

It’s worth noting that in-app offer code redemption has only been possible on Android devices before. iOS users, on the other hand, have always had to rely on the website to redeem these codes. To acquire these exclusive codes, be sure to stay updated on Niantic’s upcoming special events and sponsored collaborations.

https://x.com/NianticHelp/status/1756061789685449166?s=20