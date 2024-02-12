Reports have surfaced of what appears to be the final amiibo for Smash Bros. Ultimate being found in the wild

Next week marks the highly anticipated release of the Sora amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Video footage of the Kingdom Hearts representative has apparently surfaced on social media, giving curious fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the game.

The Amiibo Alerts and Amiibo News accounts first shared this article and brought it to their followers’ attention. The artwork on the back of the box seems to be quite generic. Allow me to present you with a preliminary glimpse:

https://x.com/amiiboAlerts/status/1756531050405404996?s=20

https://x.com/cloud_xixi/status/1756429507173421270?s=20

Sora tracks the arrival of the Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) amiibo, which were released in July of last year.