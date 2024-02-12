First 4 Figures has recently unveiled their latest addition to their collection, the highly anticipated Zelda: Breath Of The Wild figure

Update: After the initial announcement, First 4 Figures has already provided Zelda fans with a glimpse of its newest creation. While the offering may be modest, it does provide a glimpse into what lies ahead. Once more, there’s a sweet deal waiting for you. By signing up for the F4F newsletter, you can snag a cool $10 off. And mark your calendars, because pre-orders will be available starting on February 20th, 2024.

https://x.com/First4Figures/status/1755969893290139740?s=20

Original story First 4 Figures has had a bustling start this year, unveiling a slew of new statues. A well-liked item from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild served as inspiration for their most recent addition to the lineup.

This Sheikah Slate is truly impressive in its life-size form. The teaser provides a glimpse of the statue’s silhouette, hinting at its imminent arrival. Pre-orders for the highly anticipated release will be available starting on February 20th, 2024. By signing up for the newsletter ahead of time, early birds will enjoy a generous $10 discount.

https://x.com/First4Figures/status/1755607324444803266?s=20

Once the full reveal is made and pre-orders become available, we will provide an update regarding this story. Explore First 4 Figures’ other Zelda-themed offerings in our previous stories on Nintendo Life: