In my opinion, New rumors about the Switch 2 have emerged in a “exclusive” report from Reuters

Speculation surrounding a potential follow-up to the Switch persists, and the most recent article, courtesy of Reuters, adds weight to the existing rumors.

As per reports, Nvidia is in the process of establishing a new business unit that focuses on creating unique chips for hardware companies. A reliable source has revealed that the tech giant has developed a tailor-made design for Nintendo’s upcoming handheld system.

Now, let’s delve into the Nintendo segment of this “exclusive” piece, where we also get a glimpse of the anticipated new hardware set to release later this year.

“Nintendo’s current Switch handheld console already includes Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip. A new version of the Switch console expected this year is likely to include a Nvidia custom design, one source said.”

Nintendo, unsurprisingly, chose not to comment on this recent report. However, it’s worth noting that the connections to Nvidia and the projected release timeframe align with previous rumors. This just confirms what other outlets have already reported.