The physical collection of Monster Hunter Stories in the US includes a download code

Latest news:

Standalone physical copies of the first Monster Hunter Stories game on Switch can now be found on sites like Playasia. Pre-order the Japan and Asia versions now, as they both come with English language support. Let’s take a closer look at the box art:

Original:

Capcom recently unveiled an exciting announcement for Monster Hunter Stories fans – the release date for the highly anticipated game, along with a special set that includes both the original game and its sequel. The official website has indeed confirmed that this “collection” will be receiving a physical release in the US.

In a recent update, a GameStop listing has unveiled an interesting twist – the official box art comes with a slight catch. One interesting aspect to note is that while Monster Hunter Stories will come in a game card, the second game will be available as a download voucher. Allow me to provide you with the precise details outlined in the fine print:

“Includes a game card for Monster Hunter Stories and a download voucher for Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Download required. See back.”

If this isn’t quite what you were looking for, it seems that stores like Playasia might have standalone copies of the first game available in certain regions. If you’re eager to get your hands on it, you’ll be pleased to know that the sequel made its way to the Switch in physical form, complete with a game card, in 2021. So, if you’re up for the challenge, go ahead and start your search!

Despite the absence of a release date on GameStop’s website, Capcom has confirmed that this physical package is set to arrive in the US on June 14, 2024. Additionally, the digital version of the collection will be available for purchase on the same date.