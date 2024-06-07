Sony teases Bloodborne fans with an exciting surprise: an Astro Bot PS5 pre-order bonus

It is widely acknowledged that engaging with FromSoftware enthusiasts on social media, particularly those who are passionate about Bloodborne, can be a risky endeavor. This clever move by Sony is bound to stir up excitement among gamers. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Team ASOBI’s charming platformer Astro Bot comes with a special bonus: early access to the Yharnam Hunter outfit for the lovable protagonist. Get ready for a frenzy! Pre-orders will also include exclusive bonuses, such as early access to the PaRappa Lovestruck Lyricist costume and Glorious Graffiti DualSense Speeder skin.

If you decide to invest in the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll be rewarded with a plethora of additional content. This includes a dazzling golden outfit for Astro, two extra DualSense Speeder skins, an official soundtrack and digital artbook, and a collection of 12 PSN avatars. These avatars showcase the protagonist dressed up as iconic PlayStation characters, adding an extra layer of fun to your gaming experience. The content is quite charming.

As of now, pre-orders have yet to begin, leaving us eagerly anticipating the official pricing details worldwide. Based on the reports from Australia, it seems that this game will be priced slightly lower than other major PS5 exclusives. However, we can assure you that it will still be worth every penny.