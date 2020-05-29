The Art Of Halo Infinite – Price, Cover, Release Date

It has been a while since we’ve gotten a new installment in the Halo series, with 2015’s underwhelming Halo 5 being the last time spent time with Master Chief. However, that will change later this year with Halo Infinite, which will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X. Those wanting to get more out of the game’s world will be able to do so thanks to an upcoming book.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for The Art of Halo Infinite, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“The legendary super soldier returns in Halo Infinite. 343 Industries and Microsoft are building the biggest and most visually spectacular Halo yet. Halo Infinite debuts on the Xbox family of consoles, including Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s latest and most powerful game console. To take full advantage of its prodigious graphical prowess, 343 Industries built an all-new, next-generation game engine, giving their world-class artists the tools and technology to realize the worlds, war, and wonder of the Halo universe in unprecedented style and fidelity. 343 Industries have given Dark Horse access to the art and artists who’ve brought Halo Infinite to vibrant, vivid life. It’s all here in unparalleled detail, the heroes you’ve grown to love–the Master Chief, the brave soldiers of the UNSC, as well as the weapons, vehicles, villains and vistas–and of course, the eponymous and magnificent environments of Halo itself.

The Art of Halo Infinite also features a brand-new cover from legendary concept artist and Halo Infinite’s Art Director, Sparth! Join us as we take you from concept to launch inside the artwork of the most ambitious Halo game to date.”

The release date is currently set for December 29th, though it is of course subject to change. There is currently only a hardcover version of the book listed, which has a price tag of $24.11. Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, but a pre-order price guarantee assures you’ll get the lowest price available if it does drop. You can check out the cover of the book below.