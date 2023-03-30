Indie developer Headcannon has confirmed that it assisted Sega in updating Sonic Origins Plus

You may remember that Sonic Mania creators Headcannon contributed to Sonic Origins. Now that Sonic Origins Plus has been announced, the “indie game and utilities” developer has acknowledged that it has “once again” collaborated with Sega on the project.
In a string of tweets, it detailed the ways in which it has contributed to making this collection the “best it can be,” including by bringing more attention to Amy, assisting with Knuckles in Sonic CD, and providing “a few further upgrades and enhancements.” This is the complete press release:
Headcannon: It’s coming – Sonic Origins Plus! We’re happy to announce that we’ve once again cooperated with SEGA to update this project; you know we can’t resist Sonic! Here’s some of what you can look forward to in Origins Plus:
We were excited to hear that SEGA wanted to make Amy playable, and we couldn’t resist an opportunity to help her into the spotlight! New playable characters need new sprites, and our own @AStartShow was certainly up to the design task while @DashPadSPD performed data management.
Knuckles is now playable in Sonic CD, as well! As with the inclusion of playable Amy, we were thrilled to provide some new graphics to complement SEGA’s efforts in making this possible.
Alongside SEGA’s work in updating the collection, we were also able to supply a few additional updates and enhancements to help make the title the best it can be! We appreciate their openness to our feedback and suggestions.
We’re very proud to have had a hand in bringing out the best In this collection; Sega have placed a lot of trust in us in by allowing this, and we appreciate that greatly! We can’t wait for you to experience it!