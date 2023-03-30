The End of the 3DS eShop Is “Upsetting,” Says SteamWorld Founder

The loss of the 3DS eShop by Nintendo appears to have been just as devastating to the video game industry as a whole.

In a recent interview on ‘Kit & Krysta,’ Brjann Sigurgeirsson, developer of the SteamWorld series and co-founder of Thunderful Group, expressed his regret that 3DS owners will no longer be able to play the 2010 DSiWare original SteamWorld: Tower Defense.

There has been considerable thought given to making a Nintendo Switch version or “something” similar, but his teams are currently too busy with other projects to devote any attention to them.

Brjann Sigurgeirsson: “Should we take the game and port it, like make a Switch version or something… [unfortunately] we just don’t have time to make a Switch version of Tower Defense and for me it’s upsetting a little bit cause it means that it’s going to go from being a game that very few people are downloading nowadays to a game that nobody can download.”

Brjann says he hopes this DSiWare exclusive is ported to other platforms someday, but he doesn’t hold out much hope that it will: