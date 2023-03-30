Poochy could be making an appearance in Mario Kart Tour

Yoshi’s Island, a brand new track introduced in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass, is coming to the mobile racing game Mario Kart Tour. However, attention has shifted to something else.

You can just make out the silhouette of a kart racer in the new track image, hiding behind the pipe. If you zoom in, though, you can get a clearer idea of who it might be. And there he is, in a go-kart: none other than Poochy.

Fans are getting pumped about this, especially because many of the new features in the tour are essentially new outfits for existing characters. Poochy, on the other hand, would be completely new and making his Mario Kart debut. As the dog first appeared in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, it makes sense for him to become a part of Yoshi’s Island.

But there’s also a flip side to this: Will we see playable Poochy in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe if this is indeed the case? In addition to Yoshi’s Island and the four previously mentioned characters, the Booster Course Pass will also bring in five more, and Birdo made his debut in Wave 4. Having a playable Poochy is a dream of ours.

The only thing we know for sure about the lineup for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is that it will be filled by “returning characters,” which suggests that Nintendo will be looking back into the Mario Kart archives. What does that mean, the introduction of brand new Tour characters? It remains to be seen.