An independent studio is saying goodbye to the Wii U with free download codes for its final game

Jacob Chambers March 30, 2023

As a farewell to the Wii U eShop, independent developer Ultra Dolphin Revolution is giving away “128 downloadable codes” for its final game on the system, Captain U.

Even though the Wii U stopped accepting new customers earlier this week, you still have until April 3 at 9:30 a.m. PT to redeem any remaining download vouchers. As a result, Ultra Dolphin Revolution is giving out codes for Captain U on Twitter to everyone in Europe and North America so that everyone can enjoy their hard work.

The first five tweets use North American codes, and the next five use European ones. It’s possible that some of the tweets’ codes have already been redeemed, but if you’re still interested in snagging one, keep trying!

It’s a fantastic display of support and further evidence that the Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS communities are coming together to enjoy the distinct games and experiences that each system offers.

There are nine Ultra Dolphin Revolution games available on the Wii U eShop, some of which are remastered versions of older games. The king of games that take gameplay and aesthetic cues from retro NES platformers

In addition to providing game codes, Ultra Dolphin Revolution commissioned a fantastic piece of artwork to honor its Wii U games. The work of Sapphire Wong, a game artist and illustrator, is very beautiful.

 

