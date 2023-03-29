Minecraft’s Dungeons & Dragons DLC is coming this spring

We got our first peek at some brand-new Minecraft DLC with a Dungeons & Dragons theme during the most recent D&D Direct presentation, and it will be making its way into the game sometime this spring (thanks, Polygon).

While the aforementioned trailer may not provide the most accurate information regarding the DLC’s release date, it does provide a fairly accurate impression of what we might encounter in the Forgotten Realms, including Icewind Dale and Candlekeep as well as Mojang’s take on some blocky baddies like Beholders, Mindflayers, and Gelatinous Cubes.

While the fantasy and adventure parts of the game are present, it’s the tabletop gameplay elements that we find to be most appealing. It’s good to see that the DLC covers all facets of D&D, from board to battlefield, with the open pizza box, cans of drink, and lore volumes at the ready.

You can play as a variety of classes like paladin, barbarian, wizard, or rogue in the story-driven DLC, which is reported to last roughly ten hours, which is rather substantial in the great scheme of things. Even better, you can equip various items to enhance your stats and skills during the entire game.

While we do not currently have a delivery date that is more specific than “Spring 2023,” we are more than prepared. Over the next few weeks, keep a look out for more specific information.

Are you prepared to explore Minecraft’s Forgotten Realms?