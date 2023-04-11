God of War Ragnarok Update 4.01 on PS5, PS4, Here Are All the Patch Notes

Santa Monica Studio released a God of War Ragnarok patch after the last major update. If you’re replaying Kratos’ journey, this small but important update addresses issues introduced with New Game Plus and other extra content.

Version 4.01 fixes NG+ bugs like quest rewards not being granted and certain armour sets not upgrading past level 9. It also fixes a rare save load crash. Certain Trophies now unlock.

Full patch notes:

Equipment

Fixed an issue where Darkdale Waist Guard or Risen Snow Armor could not be upgraded past Level 9 in NG+.

Quests

Fixed an issue where certain quest resources were not granted upon completion in NG+ (Lindwyrm Scales, Sovereign Coals, Essence of Hel). These resources will be granted retroactively to players who should have received them.

System

Fixed a rare case where the application would crash when loading certain save files.

Trophies

Fixed an issue where the “Ready for Commitment” trophy would not unlock when upgrading NG+ armor to Level 9 or above.

Fixed an issue where the “Dragon Slayer” trophy could not be earned during NG+ if the player did not craft the Dragon Scale armor during first playthrough on base game.

Fixed an issue where the “Phalanx” trophy could not be earned if the player crafted a Level 9+ shield prior to crafting every other type of shield.

If you receive the armor from the Lost Items Chest in the shop, you will need to restart or reload your game to get the trophy.

Please note that these trophies will be granted retroactively to players who fulfilled the prerequisites between the time the NG+ patch (v. 04.00) and this patch were implemented.

UI/UX

Fixed a rare case where the application would crash in the UI.

