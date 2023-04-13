Home » NEWS » New Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Drops Today, 13th April 2023

Nintendo will release the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tomorrow (April 13), one month before its release.

The three-minute trailer will be livestreamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel for all regions at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 07:00 PT.

We’ll see what’s in the trailer. The last 10-minute gameplay trailer showed Link’s new abilities, but there may be more. Might we get a better idea of the game’s story or a closer look at some new mechanics? What about the changes made to Hyrule or some cool new enemy introductions? There are a lot of possibilities on the table and we are excited.

