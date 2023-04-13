Home » NEWS » Disney’s Upcoming Free-To-Play Racer Unveils A New Playable Character

Jacob Chambers April 13, 2023

Gameloft revealed another playable character for Disney Speedstorm ahead of its early access launch on April 18.

It’s Epcot’s “Imagination!” pavillion’s mascot, Figment.

Speedstorm’s founder’s pack costs $29.99 USD, while the deluxe and ultimate packages cost $49.99/ $69.99. These packs unlock racers of your choice, tokens, golden pass credits, founders kart livery, and more.

