Disney’s Upcoming Free-To-Play Racer Unveils A New Playable Character

Gameloft revealed another playable character for Disney Speedstorm ahead of its early access launch on April 18.

It’s Epcot’s “Imagination!” pavillion’s mascot, Figment.

Up next at the Disney Speedstorm starting line is… Figment! With a spark of imagination, Figment is ready to race in Season 1!

Thanks to everyone who helped unlock this reveal by reaching our first #CommunityChallenge wishlist goal! pic.twitter.com/5PSGbwxWTw

