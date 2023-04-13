Home » NEWS » Konami Employee Charged with Attempted Murder After Attacking Boss with Fire Extinguisher

Konami Employee Charged with Attempted Murder After Attacking Boss with Fire Extinguisher

Jacob Chambers April 13, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Konami is always busy, but this story is serious. An employee was charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting his boss with a fire extinguisher “with the intention of killing him,” according to Asahi Shimbun Digital. The suspect filed workplace harassment complaints in 2020, according to the story.

Konami has not publicly identified the suspect or victim. A coworker arrested the suspect and turned him over to the police, who charged him. We’ll keep you updated on the victim’s condition.

