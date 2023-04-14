Last of Us Season 2 HBO Exec Discusses Joel’s Fate

Craig Mazin, producer of HBO’s excellent The Last of Us adaptation and Chernobyl, has stated that anything is possible in Season 2, giving us food for thought. Major The Last of Us spoilers ahead!

Maizin made some intriguing remarks in an Esquire interview (thanks, VGC). “This should be fairly obvious to anyone by now, but I don’t fear killing characters,” he says, adding that co-writer Neil Druckmann is on board. The key is that neither Neil nor I feel constrained by the source material.”

The Last of Us: Part 2 begins with newcomer Abby brutally killing Joel after a chance encounter. Naughty Dog veterans know this. It’s shocking and brutal. HBO isn’t afraid of uncomfortable scenes, but we’re curious how they’ll handle the notorious moment.

Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in the show, said it “wouldn’t make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path” when asked what his character’s plan was. Ellie actress Bella Ramsey says, “If [the scene] does take place in the show, I don’t know that I’m emotionally ready for it.”

As much as we’d like the storyline to change for the characters, we’re like Pascal. However, the writing duo may change the fates of minor characters. Maizin’s remarks: your thoughts? Will the HBO show follow the game closely?