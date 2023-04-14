Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Adds Flashy Finishers to Aloy’s Moveset

Burning Shores, Horizon Forbidden West’s major DLC expansion, has had little promotion. We only know that it’s PS5-only, takes Aloy to Los Angeles’ ruins, and has at least one new machine. Aloy’s moveset will expand with new skills less than a week before launch.

Knocked down machines don't stand a chance! Master new skills and be ready to take on your enemies in exciting new ways. Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches April 19 – Pre-order now: https://t.co/hQnPeBGbw9 pic.twitter.com/irLXidZvCf — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) April 13, 2023

Guerrilla Games shows one of these new moves above. Aloy uses her usual weapons and attacks to destroy machines, but a new finishing move is shown. Aloy jumps, and a brief QTE sequence requires you to press R1 to finish him off.

The clip also shows Burning Shores’ volcanic landscape. We’re excited to get in. Aloy’s DLC moves excite you?