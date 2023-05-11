Home » NEWS » Switch Will Get “Mortal Kombat 1”

Switch Will Get “Mortal Kombat 1”

Jacob Chambers May 11, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Following last night’s @MortalKombat Twitter tease, PS Plus leaker @billbil_kun claims the next fighting game will be called Mortal Kombat 1. It’s also coming to Switch.

The game will be available in three editions—Standard, Premium, and “Kollector’s”—and an official announcement “should be close”—possibly at PlayStation Showcase or June’s Summer Games Fest?

This claim title makes sense. Yesterday’s official Mortal Kombat teaser showed a clock’s second hand ticking past 9, 10, and 11 before leaping over 12 to land on one. A ‘1’ in the title wouldn’t be surprising—did someone say “reboot”?

Surprisingly, the game will release on next-gen consoles and the Switch. We won’t rule out a cloud version for Nintendo Switch players, as the leaker has been reliable in the past.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Japan Sales: Golden Week Boosts PS5 Nears 100k Units

The latest Japanese sales charts from gaming bible Famitsu cover two weeks. However, Golden Week ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security