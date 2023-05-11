Switch Will Get “Mortal Kombat 1”

Following last night’s @MortalKombat Twitter tease, PS Plus leaker @billbil_kun claims the next fighting game will be called Mortal Kombat 1. It’s also coming to Switch.

The game will be available in three editions—Standard, Premium, and “Kollector’s”—and an official announcement “should be close”—possibly at PlayStation Showcase or June’s Summer Games Fest?

EXCLUSIVE

🚨UPCOMING RELEASE🚨 Next Mortal Kombat game from NetherRealm Studios / WB Games will be called: 🔥 Mortal Kombat 1 🔥 🎮PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

💲Standard: 69.99$ (PS5, XB) / 59.99$ (SW)

💲Premium: 109.99$

💲Kollector's: 249.99$ (PS5, XB) pic.twitter.com/c5BCDg1Lec — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 11, 2023

This claim title makes sense. Yesterday’s official Mortal Kombat teaser showed a clock’s second hand ticking past 9, 10, and 11 before leaping over 12 to land on one. A ‘1’ in the title wouldn’t be surprising—did someone say “reboot”?

Surprisingly, the game will release on next-gen consoles and the Switch. We won’t rule out a cloud version for Nintendo Switch players, as the leaker has been reliable in the past.