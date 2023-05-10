Pokémon Developer Announces Project Bloom, GTA Owner-funded IP

Pokémon developer Game Freak is working with Private Division, a publisher of Grand Theft Auto owner Take-Two, on a new action-adventure IP. Project Bloom will release in fiscal year 2026, from April 2025 to March 2026. The first concept art is above, but no platforms have been announced.

Take-Two Interactive’s chief strategy officer Michael Worosz praised Game Freak’s 30 years of titles in the publishing agreement. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.” Game Freak director Kota Furushima added: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work.”

The Japanese studio has made other games besides Pokémon. Little Town Hero on PS4, Giga Wrecker, and Tembo the Badass Elephant are its most notable titles. Project Bloom may be its biggest non-Pokémon experience. “Early development” with more details planned.