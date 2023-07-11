Pokémon Sleep Open Beta Android Test Live In Select Regions

The Pokémon Company revealed its new app Pokémon Sleep would launch in “late July” last week.
In an upgrade, Android users in select locations can now download the “open beta” of this software. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, Panama, and Peru have trainers.
Google Play has it. It’s a short download, but booting it requires another. You just have a couple nights to try this beta before July 13.
Android users in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, Panama, and Peru can now join the #PokemonSleep open beta test!!
join the beta test for Android here: https://t.co/LDacd7fhHY
(don't sleep on this, the beta is only… pic.twitter.com/IX6foDVY9T
— Pokémon Sleep @ open beta test (@PokemonSleep) July 10, 2023