Pokémon Sleep Open Beta Android Test Live In Select Regions

Jacob Chambers July 11, 2023

The Pokémon Company revealed its new app Pokémon Sleep would launch in “late July” last week.

In an upgrade, Android users in select locations can now download the “open beta” of this software. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, Panama, and Peru have trainers.

Google Play has it. It’s a short download, but booting it requires another. You just have a couple nights to try this beta before July 13.

