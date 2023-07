Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Series Has Sold Over 88 Million Units

Square Enix said that Final Fantasy had sold 180 million copies worldwide. Dragon Quest is another successful RPG.

Final Fantasy has sold over 88 million units globally, according to the same press release. Yuji Horii and Akira Toriyama created Dragon Warrior on the NES in 1986.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest will follow. Dai’s Journey. Battle creatures in The Dark Prince. Anime and manga inspired Dai’s Adventure. Dragon Quest XII is also in development by Square Enix.