Home » NEWS » Hori Introduces Sonic and Pac-Man Switch “Split Pad Compact” Designs

Hori Introduces Sonic and Pac-Man Switch “Split Pad Compact” Designs

Jacob Chambers July 12, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Hori released the “Split Pad Compact” last September, a follow-up to the “Split Pad Pro” with Joy-Con-like controls and extra buttons for command reassignment.

It revealed two new Compact models. Sonic the Hedgehog and Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man are the themes. Amazon lists these controllers for $59.99 USD and a release date of October 2023. Pac-Man is pre-orderable, but Sonic is not.

This licensed controller is ergonomic for comfort and control. Turbo, a D-pad, and reassignable buttons are also included. Motion controls, HD Rumble, NFC, and IR cameras are missing.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

This September, MythForce Brings Switch Roguelike Action and ’80s Cartoon Aesthetics

MythForce, a first-person roguelike with Saturday morning cartoon graphics, was announced for Switch in the ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security