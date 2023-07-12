Hori Introduces Sonic and Pac-Man Switch “Split Pad Compact” Designs

Hori released the “Split Pad Compact” last September, a follow-up to the “Split Pad Pro” with Joy-Con-like controls and extra buttons for command reassignment.

It revealed two new Compact models. Sonic the Hedgehog and Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man are the themes. Amazon lists these controllers for $59.99 USD and a release date of October 2023. Pac-Man is pre-orderable, but Sonic is not.

This licensed controller is ergonomic for comfort and control. Turbo, a D-pad, and reassignable buttons are also included. Motion controls, HD Rumble, NFC, and IR cameras are missing.