Nintendo Switch Gets New Hellboy Game

Update: Hellboy Web of Wyrd’s latest trailer debuted today at ID@Xbox. The game is “coming soon”.

“World premier of the new gameplay trailer of the upcoming Hellboy Web of Wyrd, an action-brawler-roguelite from Upstream Arcade and Good Shepherd Entertainment. Play as Hellboy and punch, dodge, and blast your way through the mysterious Web of Wyrd in this all-new adventure crafted in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and visionary series creator Mike Mignola. Coming Soon!”

Original article: Another video game will adapt Hellboy. Good Shepard Entertainment and Dark Horse Comics announced console and PC Hellboy Web of Wyrd at The Game Awards. Release date is unknown.

Roguelite action-adventure game for Nintendo Switch. Lance Reddick will voice Hellboy in a “original storyline” created with series creator Mike Mignola.

“Journey into the deepest realms of the Wyrd, each hiding a unique investigation into the unknown. Battle powerful creatures in search of forgotten godforms and magnificent treasures, but beware: ancient evil festers within the Wyrd’s darkest reaches… evil that wants out.”

Key features and screenshots: