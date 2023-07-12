Nintendo Switch Gets New Hellboy Game

Update: Hellboy Web of Wyrd’s latest trailer debuted today at ID@Xbox. The game is “coming soon”.
“World premier of the new gameplay trailer of the upcoming Hellboy Web of Wyrd, an action-brawler-roguelite from Upstream Arcade and Good Shepherd Entertainment. Play as Hellboy and punch, dodge, and blast your way through the mysterious Web of Wyrd in this all-new adventure crafted in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and visionary series creator Mike Mignola. Coming Soon!”
Original article: Another video game will adapt Hellboy. Good Shepard Entertainment and Dark Horse Comics announced console and PC Hellboy Web of Wyrd at The Game Awards. Release date is unknown.
Roguelite action-adventure game for Nintendo Switch. Lance Reddick will voice Hellboy in a “original storyline” created with series creator Mike Mignola.
“Journey into the deepest realms of the Wyrd, each hiding a unique investigation into the unknown. Battle powerful creatures in search of forgotten godforms and magnificent treasures, but beware: ancient evil festers within the Wyrd’s darkest reaches… evil that wants out.”
Key features and screenshots:
An Authentic Comic Adaptation: Experience gripping storytelling, visuals and atmosphere that evoke the distinct style of the original comics, crafted in collaboration with series creator Mike Mignola. Every moment looks and feels like it was ripped right from the comics.
A New Story Inspired by the Hellboy Universe: Unravel a sprawling, spine-tingling original adventure true to the spirit of the comics and brought to life with the illustrious voice of Lance Reddick as Hellboy.
Become the Legendary Hellboy: Explore the secret depths of the Wyrd, discovering wonders and terrors beyond your imagination. Chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks in challenging combat against a nightmarish menagerie of otherworldly monsters to survive.