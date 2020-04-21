NieR: Automata World Guide Volume 2 – Price, Cover, Release Date

The world of NieR is one that is unlike any other, and a good chunk of it was already covered in World Guide Volume 1. However, a follow-up to that book is in the works, with NieR: Automata World Guide Volume 2 set to launch later this year. Amazon recently posted a product page, revealing things like the price, cover and release date.

First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“Over 300 full-color pages collected into a hardcover volume that explores the secrets and strategies of Square Enix’s NieR:Automata!

Revisit the characters, combat, and environment that enchanted players with stunning action and profound adventure from video game director Yoko Taro. Discover the intricacies of Submergence City, learn more about the characters and enemies with the Data Library, and master the Androids’ arsenal! Also featuring concept art and commentary, this second volume of the NieR:Automata World Guide is a must have item for fans of the game!

Dark Horse Books and Square Enix come together again to present this adaptation of the original Japanese volume, officially offered in English for the first time!”

As mentioned above, Dark Horse Books will be handling publishing duties for this book that is set to release on October 27th of this year. There are 304 pages in total, making it over 100 pages longer than the first installment. The price is expected to be in the same price range, so anywhere from $25 to $30. The price will definitely fluctuate, so be sure to keep an eye on it to get the lowest price available. You can check out the cover below.