NieR: Automata sales increase to seven million after the release of Switch

Jacob Chambers November 26, 2022

NieR: Automata, an action role-playing game by Platinum, was one of the Switch’s many noteworthy third-party releases this year.

Following the release of this game in October, Square Enix has issued an update on NieR’s lifetime sales, indicating that a cumulative total of seven million units had been sold (this includes digital sales and physical shipments).

As of June 2022, the game had sold around 6.5 million copies, so the recent Switch release has no doubt contributed to these sales.

