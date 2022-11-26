NieR: Automata sales increase to seven million after the release of Switch

NieR: Automata, an action role-playing game by Platinum, was one of the Switch’s many noteworthy third-party releases this year.
Following the release of this game in October, Square Enix has issued an update on NieR’s lifetime sales, indicating that a cumulative total of seven million units had been sold (this includes digital sales and physical shipments).
＜全世界累計出荷＆ダウンロード販売本数＞#ニーアオートマタ が【700万本】#ニーアレプリカント ver.1.22 が【150万本】を
それぞれ突破いたしました。
変わらぬサポートありがとうございます。これからも、よろしくお願いいたします。
As of June 2022, the game had sold around 6.5 million copies, so the recent Switch release has no doubt contributed to these sales.