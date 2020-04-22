Animal Crossing Quilted Tone + Patches Case Skins Switch Travel Case Details

If you’re someone that regularly takes your Switch on the go and would like to have a case that also shows off your Animal Crossing love, then this is for you. Controller Gear has just released the Animal Crossing Quilted Tone + Patches Case Skins Nintendo Switch Travel Case, which is officially licensed by Nintendo.

This sturdy case is able to hold the standard Switch console, 4 Joy-Con Controllers, 12 game cartridges and other small accessories. There are two case skins that you can swap out whenever you want, with each one featuring various characters from the Animal Crossing series. The following is the product description from the official Amazon page:

“Officially Licensed – merchandise tested for and approved by Nintendo for high quality Standards and Child Safety

Why is this different? – the Controller Gear travel case is the only official Nintendo case at this size on the market, both compact and practical, that can store the AC power adapter

Personalize — durable Hard-shell case Made with a special Tech weave, comfort grip handle and two Skins to decorate the front of the case with your favorite look

Superior interior – contoured storage Designed to fit and protect the Nintendo Switch Console with padded screen protection

Storage galore – never miss a piece with additional storage to hold 4 Joy-Con Controllers, 4 Joy-Con sides, an AC power adapter, 12 game cartridges and 2 micro SD cards.”

This item is sold directly through Controller Gear, so Amazon Prime shipping is not available. The price is currently listed as $34.99 with $5.23 shipping, though the price will likely fluctuate. You can check out a screenshot of the inside of the case holding various items below.