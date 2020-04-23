Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tom Nook Beanie – Design, Price, Release Date

Yesterday we talked about a Nintendo Switch carrying case that Animal Crossing fans are sure to love, and today we have something else to add to your repertoire. Amazon has recently posted a product page for Controller Gear’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tom Nook Beanie, revealing things like the price, design and release date.

First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

Officially Licensed — merchandise approved by Nintendo for high quality Standards and Child Safety

Comfortable construction — 2-5/8 inch flat knit cuff with 100% acrylic fibers

One size fits most — up to 8″ Wide, fits on most heads with ease and comfort

Easy care – simply machine or hand wash and lay flat to air dry for low maintenance

Fan approved — Perfect for the animal Crossing fan in your life

As you can seem from the picture above, this beanie is perfect for anyone wanting to keep their head warm and show off their love of Animal Crossing. It features the full noggin of the iconic Tom Nook, who will stare anyone in the face that you happen to be looking at. The rest of the beanie is brown, which is a slightly darker shade of brown than Tom Nook’s fur.

The beanie is currently slated for release on May 29th, but given the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus it is subject to change. The price is also set at $18.68, but Amazon prices do fluctuate. It does have a pre-order price guarantee, so you are guaranteed the lowest price ever offered if it does go up or down following your pre-order.