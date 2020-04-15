The Art Of Hearthstone: Year Of The Mammoth – Price, Cover, Release Date

Hearthstone continues to be one of the most popular CCGs on the market, with the game going strong since 2014. The game has received multiple expansions since then, and also has a couple of art books under its belt. Now the third one is set to launch later this year, with The Art of Hearthstone: Year of the Mammoth currently in the works.

Amazon recently posted a product page for The Art of Hearthstone: Year of the Mammoth, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“It was a year of exploration, adventures… and loot! The third volume of the Art of Hearthstone chronicles the artistic achievements that infused the Year of the Mammoth with charm, character, and beauty. Artists, developers, technical wizards, and cinematic geniuses gave players the chance to explore the exotic wilds in Journey to Un’goro Crater, challenge the Lich King in Knights of the Frozen Throne, and plunder a bizarre empire of Kobolds & Catacombs. Through vivid illustrations and behind-the-scenes interviews with artists and game designers, the Art of Hearthstone draws back the curtain to a massive creative undertaking, showing how a huge team came together to deliver one of Hearthstone’s most impressive years ever.”

There are 144 pages in total, with Blizzard Entertainment handling publishing duties. The book is currently set to launch on October 13th, with the price set at $30.00. Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, but you’ll get a pre-order guarantee that assures you get the lowest price if it fluctuates from now until launch. Be sure to check out the cover below.