New Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Artwork Revealed

After Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s development ended, Capcom appears to be preparing for its 20th anniversary in March 2024.

At the Tokyo Game Show 2023 online program, the Japanese video game company revealed a new anniversary artwork featuring a new hunter and hunters from previous entries. Thanks to Siliconera, it has a new logo.

There’s lots of online speculation about what Capcom is working on, but it’s too early to predict what will be revealed for the series’ 20th anniversary. In addition, Capcom launched a new website with a message from the game’s team. The full version:

Dear intrepid hunters, The Monster Hunter series will celebrate its 20th anniversary in March 2024. We on the Monster Hunter team would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of our players. We have only been able to reach this significant milestone thanks to your support.

In the first installment in 2004, players could wield five different weapons and set out from two settlements: Kokoto and Minegarde. Since then, the long journey over the past two decades has seen hunters traverse snowy mountains, the deep sea floor, ancient ruins, and undiscovered continents. We are absolutely overwhelmed by the love and enthusiasm you have all poured into the series over the years. Your valuable feedback and contributions have consistently aided us in adding user-tailored updates and developing even better gaming experiences with each new title.