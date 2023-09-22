Nintendo Expands Switch Online’s GBA Library Next Week

Nintendo will release Kirby & The Amazing Mirror next week to boost Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

The title follows four SNES, NES, and Game Boy titles added to the service earlier this month. It will be released on September 29. Learn about HAL Labratory’s 2004 release, which supports local and online via Switch Online.

“Kirby & The Amazing Mirror – The Mirror World, which exists in the skies of Dream Land, has been invaded by an evil shadow, and Kirby’s the only one who can save the day. Fortunately, he won’t have to go at it alone: He’s been split into four Kirbys of different colors, and he can call up his colorful clones to lend a hand when needed. Summon Red, Yellow and Green Kirby to help solve puzzles, fight enemies or take out the big baddies. Use copy abilities such as the arrow-shooting Cupid Kirby or the melee master Smash Bros. Kirby while platforming through the mazelike world.”

Again, Nintendo’s premium Switch Online tier with the Expansion Pack is required to play this game.