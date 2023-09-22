Home » NEWS » Stardew Valley Creator Teases 1.6 Again

Stardew Valley Creator Teases 1.6 Again

Jacob Chambers September 22, 2023

In case you missed the updates, developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has been working on Stardew Valley 1.6.

Despite the lack of a release date, he continues to tease new details about this update, including a screenshot of a bird demanding money:

It has been linked to “JojaMart” and “Ginger Island” by fans, but ConcernedApe hasn’t revealed what this screenshot is teasing.

In July, ConcernedApe announced a “new festival, new items, more dialogues and secrets” and a “iridium scythe” in the next Stardew Valley update. We focus on “mostly changes for modders”.

