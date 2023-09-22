Stardew Valley Creator Teases 1.6 Again

In case you missed the updates, developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has been working on Stardew Valley 1.6.

Despite the lack of a release date, he continues to tease new details about this update, including a screenshot of a bird demanding money:

It has been linked to “JojaMart” and “Ginger Island” by fans, but ConcernedApe hasn’t revealed what this screenshot is teasing.

In July, ConcernedApe announced a “new festival, new items, more dialogues and secrets” and a “iridium scythe” in the next Stardew Valley update. We focus on “mostly changes for modders”.