Warm Lord of the Rings game from Wētā Workshop hints at console release next year

Although not yet announced for Switch, Tales of the Shire, a “heart-warming” Lord of the Rings game from Wētā Workshop and Private Division, is expected to release on “consoles” in 2024.

The above teaser is more of a title reveal than anything else, but the Tales of the Shire website description suggests that this might not be as action-packed as many of the LotR games we’ve seen:

Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming, new, The Lord of the Rings™ game due out in 2024 on console and PC

“Cosy”? “Heart-warming”? Would we be fools to put all our eggs in one basket? Is this life/farm sim screaming to anyone else? If this only covers The Shire’s events, we’re expecting something more laid back—and wouldn’t that be great?

The teaser doesn’t mention which consoles it will be released on, but the game’s Twitter bio says “consoles” plural. We think the Switch is a good candidate for a release slot because it’s part of the Fellowship’s ‘cosy games’.

Our great eyes will continue to watch for more information on this one in the coming months, as we hope to see it next year.