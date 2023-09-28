Netflix Adds Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry, More Animation

With Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider getting their own animations as part of Netflix’s ‘Netflix Drop 01’, we’ll be eating well in the coming months.

Although we’ll have to wait until 2024 to see either of these, Netflix has released short teaser trailers to indicate what to expect. We also got a new trailer for Captain Laserhawk and an extended clip of the animated Scott Pilgrim series.

Let’s examine what was shown…

Devil May Cry 2024

Anime series Devil May Cry from Capcom, Studio Mir, and Adi Shankar. Coming soon to Netflix only.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – 2024

A new, Netflix original series featuring the iconic rise of Lara Croft is officially in development. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – October 19th, 2023

A VHS full of lasers, video games… and a frog assassin! It’s time to join the revolution with Dolph Laserhawk and free the citizens of Eden! From Ubisoft & Adi Shankar, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix invades Netflix on October 19th.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – November 17th, 2023

Scott Pilgrim meets Ramona Flowers, his dream girl, but he must defeat her seven evil exes to date her. More complications follow. Based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels.

Your lot! Netflix has a strong lineup, and if these shows are half as good as Castlevania, we’ll have a blast.