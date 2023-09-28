Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch Rating Removed

Update: It wasn’t meant to be. Brazil’s rating board no longer lists Red Dead Redemption 2 for Switch. Due to the recent Switch release, the addition may have been a mistake.

Thus, we’re somewhat relieved. We can’t imagine what compromises were needed to run Red Dead Redemption 2 on Switch.

Original Article: Brazil’s rating board has classified Red Dead Redemption for Switch after its recent return.

Social media posts on this topic are unclear when the Switch version was added.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One received Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, a generation after the first game. This classification board is the only one with a Switch listing for Red Dead Redemption 2, but we’ll update you.

There have been many “impossible ports” for the Switch, but Red Dead Redemption 2 would require serious technical wizardry and possibly even beefier hardware.