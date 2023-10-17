Day One Update for Sonic Superstars on Switch

Sega is releasing a day-one update for Sonic Superstars, which returns this week.

Game updates to 1.0.5 on Nintendo’s hybrid system. Sega doesn’t explain what this update does, but a rough translation suggests players download it before playing to improve the experience:

“<“Sonic Superstars” Notice> We have started distributing the update patch (Ver.1.05). In order to enjoy this game more comfortably, please apply the update before you start playing.”

If what this first patch does changes, we’ll let you know. For more on this new sidescroller, check out our Nintendo Life review roundup.