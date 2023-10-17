Home » NEWS » Day One Update for Sonic Superstars on Switch

Day One Update for Sonic Superstars on Switch

Jacob Chambers October 17, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Sega is releasing a day-one update for Sonic Superstars, which returns this week.

Game updates to 1.0.5 on Nintendo’s hybrid system. Sega doesn’t explain what this update does, but a rough translation suggests players download it before playing to improve the experience:

“<“Sonic Superstars” Notice> We have started distributing the update patch (Ver.1.05). In order to enjoy this game more comfortably, please apply the update before you start playing.”

If what this first patch does changes, we’ll let you know. For more on this new sidescroller, check out our Nintendo Life review roundup.

 

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Pete Hines retires after 24 years in Bethesda

Bethesda’s publishing head Pete Hines is leaving the company after a long career. Hines is ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security