Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition Hits Switch eShop This Week

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition, announced for Switch earlier this year by publisher and developer Illfonic, has been added to the Switch eShop page. The creepy co-op ghost-hunter will arrive this week on October 19.

It was released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC last year and features ‘hide and seek’ games as Ghostbuster or Ghost. It’s a 4-vs-1 game where four Proton Pack-wielding protagonists try to catch a ghoul. Think Luigi’s Mansion from Nintendo Land.

There are online and offline play options with an AI opponent for solo Slimers who want to practice before gathering the gang. Ecto Edition for Switch includes the base game and all four DLC packages, and Illfonic says it will run at 30fps in 720p handheld and 1080p docked.

Below are screenshots and more information about the game.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition will include the game and all four of the DLC Drops from 2023. This is a fun, multiplayer game perfect for all skill levels. Four proton pack wielding Ghostbusters attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations in asymmetrical multiplayer battles (online or offline). As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies. Whether hunting or haunting, the game is easy to learn and fun to master! This is an asymmetrical game of hide and seek. In true form to IllFonic’s past titles, this title is a 4v1 setup where players will either play as part of a team of new Ghostbusters or a singular Ghost. This game will allow players to enjoy the game solo or with up to four friends. It will have an online and offline single-player mode available in the form of bot assisted play. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition has all the iconic gear and gadgets, from Proton Packs to PKE Meters and Ghost Traps, that fans would expect and new gamers to the universe will enjoy when playing as a Ghostbuster. Ghosts have multiple abilities in their arsenal, like possessing objects, of course sliming, and more, that make haunting all the various locations a blast to play. In addition, many will recognize the Firehouse and Ray’s Occult Books that act as the game’s hub. This is where players will choose missions, customize their characters, practice firing their proton packs, and explore all there is to learn. And yes, you will hear the original film actors reprising their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, along with some new friends!

Pre-order Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition for £17.99 / $19.99 from the Switch eShop.