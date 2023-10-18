Home » NEWS » Switch Online Exclusive F-Zero 99 Adds King League, Three Tracks

Update: Nintendo of America’s social media account stated that this update contains “the final new tracks” and that “additional updates” will follow.

Nintendo of America: “This update contains the final new tracks. Additional updates will be released in the future.”

F-Zero 99 launched on Switch last month after a Nintendo Direct surprise.

Original: Three new tracks will be added to Nintendo’s F-Zero 99 battle royale game in the next update.

Speed demons can expect Mute City III, Red Canyon II, and Fire Field on October 19, according to Nintendo’s Japanese website. Additionally, the King League will appear in Grand Prix mode.

The same source says F-Zero 99 will “continue to be updated”. This follows a track and cup update at the end of September and a title software update last week.

