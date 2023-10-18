Super Mario Bros. Wonder Gets First

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo’s latest 2D Mario game, launches in two days, and the hype train is in full swing. We recently played the game and were very optimistic, but we’re all waiting for the review scores, right?

Thanks to Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), Famitsu has given us our first review, and it looks promising.

Remember that Famitsu reviews are four verdicts added together for a 40-point score. Super Mario Bros. Wonder scores 36/40 with a 10/9/9/8 split. Pretty good, huh?

Regardless of how much you value Famitsu scores, this is a solid game start, and we can’t wait to see what other critics (and you, dear readers) think. Our review is coming soon, so stay tuned.