MGS Master Collection Vol. 1 Hololive VTuber Collab Teased

Jacob Chambers October 18, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Konami may collaborate with a Hololive VTuber for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on Switch.

This special stream will take place on October 20th at 6 pm JST. Details will be announced “later date”. It’s unclear what the plans are, but a Hololive VTuber is wearing a bandana like Solid Snake and Big Boss.

Hololive fans think the VTuber may be Mori Calliope. Siliconera suggests it may be “a member of the Japanese branch like Usada Pekora”.

Metal Gear Solid’s first collection hits Switch on October 24, 2023. Some Switch games will have lower frame rates, and the physical version will require large downloads. Previous Nintendo Life coverage explains more:

