Next month, Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe hits Switch

After being announced in the summer, Atari has announced that RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe will release on Switch digitally on November 1 and physically on November 3.

The new trailer for the upcoming deluxe package, which includes 80 new rides and attractions from Graphite Lab and Nvizzio Creations, is above. These new features, along with a new interface and performance optimizations, should make park building smoother than ever (we hope).

This Atari article shows some of the game’s features and previews some screenshots.

Three gameplay modes for variety and replayability: Sandbox, Adventure, and Scenarios

– Casual, approachable gameplay and simplified mechanics make it a treat for coaster fans of all ages

– Over 80 new rides and attractions brings the total to 200

– Build coasters that twist, turn, swoop and swirl with the easy-to-use coaster builder

– Customize terrain with four separate environments including Alpine Mountains, Desert Canyons, Jungle Tropics, and Lunar Moonscape

– Ultra-detailed landscaping options to design pathways, and flowerbeds, and add bushes, trees, foliage, and exciting water features throughout your park

– Unleash your inner artists with a robust color wheel to paint rides, coasters, shops, and restaurants, to make them stand out or color-coordinate your park

In a few weeks, this one will loop back onto Switch at the start of November. Visit the game’s website for details. Check out our review of 2018’s non-deluxe Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures below.