Nintendo Website Shares First Look At Hogwarts Legacy On Switch

Nintendo confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy for Switch will release on November 14, 2023.

Another delay delayed the last update until May. Nintendo has also announced eShop digital pre-orders for this release. A bonus Onyx Hippogriff is included with pre-orders. A special “Dark Arts” DLC pack is coming.

The eShop and Nintendo website have posted the first Switch screenshots of this native port: