WowZow! Early 2024 Will Bring an Elephant Mario Plushie

Tomorrow, October 20, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released in just hours. Nintendo has increased its ‘home-straight’ marketing. Exclusive interviews, comedy short ads, and bus-spotting competitions are common, but cuddly merchandise is rare.

Luckily, San-ei Boeki has announced an Elephant Mario plushie for January 2024. In a tweet, @sanei_NLG revealed that the 26cm plushie has all the detail you’d expect from the company (remember, this is the team behind a lot of the Pokémon plushies on the Pokémon Centre online store, so we’re in good hands).

The following post says the plushie will cost 3300 yen (£18/$22). View the fat boy below.

We noticed the “(S)” next to the product details, suggesting that this plush may come in more sizes (good luck to those with room for an XL).

Over the coming months, we will keep you updated on where to buy this one, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it gets a Western release later in 2024.