Team Ghost Wins Splatoon 3’s ‘Splatoween’ Splatfest

Update #2 Big Man’s Team Ghost won Splatoween Splatfest after a weekend of intense inking.

Ghost supporters scored 33 points, compared to Team Skeleton’s 24 points. The less said about Team Zombie, the better.

Update #1 We often forget about other Nintendo news in the midst of Mario Wonder, but here’s a reminder that Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest begins this weekend.

The Splatoween question this year is “Which would be the best friend?” Team Zombie, Skeleton, and Ghost are competing for your vote. The Splatfest start time in your region is below.

North America – 27th October 2023, 5pm PDT 29th October 2023, 5pm PDT

– 27th October 2023, 5pm PDT 29th October 2023, 5pm PDT Australia – 28th October 2023, 10am AEST – 30th October 11am AEST

– 28th October 2023, 10am AEST – 30th October 11am AEST New Zealand: 28 October 2023, 12pm NZST; 30 October 2023, 12pm NZST

28 October 2023, 12pm NZST; 30 October 2023, 12pm NZST UK: 28th October 2023, 1am BST; 30th October 2023, 1am BST

28th October 2023, 1am BST; 30th October 2023, 1am BST Europe – 28th October 2023, 2am CEST- 30th October 2023 2am CEST

– 28th October 2023, 2am CEST- 30th October 2023 2am CEST Japan – 28th October 2023 9am JST – 30th October 2023 9am JST

Original article With Halloween approaching, Nintendo announced today that the ‘Splatoween’ event will bring a terrifying Splatfest to Splatoon 3 later this month.

Halloween will dominate the 27th–29th October event. Of course, the Splatfest will be the highlight, with Zombie, Skeleton, and Ghost teams competing to answer the question ‘Which would be the best friend?’ Voting begins October 20, so plan ahead!

In addition to team-specific t-shirts, Splatoween will feature eerie headgear. The revelation tweet from @SplatoonNA states that these products will be available “via the Splatoon 3 channel in News on your Nintendo Switch system”, so keep an eye out.