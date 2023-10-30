Home » Nintendo Switch » Enix Teases Another Dragon Quest Announcement

Enix Teases Another Dragon Quest Announcement

Jacob Chambers October 30, 2023 Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox One

Dragon Quest X offline trailers on YouTube made news this week, and now Square Enix producer and director Yosuke Saito looks to be promising something.

The Eurogamer translation of a social media post says he had a “fun recording session” at work and would tell more once it’s finalized and approved. A photo of a script in this post excites admirers.

While most of the front cover is blurred, zooming in reveals some text on the page behind it. A Reddit member named ‘Pavementt’ used the “zoom and enhance” method and claims to see Yuji Horii’s name (the series creator) and part of a December date, suggesting an announcement of “some sort” is imminent.

Fans speculate and request it online, but its purpose is unknown. Square Enix is still working on Dragon Quest XII and III. DQX offline localization is also being considered.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Stardew Valley Creator Teases 1.6 Content Enhancements

The popular agricultural and lifestyle sim’s 1.6 upgrade is being worked on by ‘ConcernedApe’. Throughout ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security