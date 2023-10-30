A “Major” Capcom game is coming before March 2024

Capcom released its latest earnings results this week and a Q&A disclosing its plans to release a “major” unnamed title early next year.

Fans of the Japanese corporation noted that this game will appear before the conclusion of its fiscal year in March 2024. No further information is available, but the same title will help the Japanese corporation meet its end-of-year sales goals.

One possibility is a new Monster Hunter game, and others include Resident Evil and Street Fighter.

March 2024 is Monster Hunter’s 20th anniversary. Capcom released new artwork in September, showing familiar hunters and a new one. New logos were shown.