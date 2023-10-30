Zelda Voted ‘Favourite’ Kingdom Character Tears In Famitsu Survey

Famitsu will occasionally survey readers about a game with many questions.

The current asked readers which character they liked best in Nintendo’s 2023 game of the year contender The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Princess Zelda won. Link was second, Ganondorf eighth.

We only sampled 1290 of the game’s enormous user population, and not everyone answered every question. The whole list (from Nintendo Everything):

Favorite character

1. Zelda – 657 votes

2. Link – 515 votes

3. Tulin – 239 votes

4. Sidon – 220 votes

5. Riju – 168 votes

6. Purah – 161 votes

7. Rauru – 138 votes

8. Ganondorf – 95 votes

9. Mineru – 138 votes

10. Addison – 66 votes

11. Koroks – N/A

12. Master Kohga – N/A

13. Penn – N/A

14. Sonia – N/A

15. Paya – N/A

Other questions covered the “enemy that left the biggest impression”, favorite ability, and more. The remaining survey results are:

Best field

Surface – 58.8%

Sky – 22.6%

The Depths – 18.6%

Enemy that left the biggest impressions

1. Gloom Spawn – 252 votes

2. Gleeok – 206 votes

3. Colgera – 31 votes

4. Lynel – 89 votes

5. Like Like – 65 votes

Favorite ability

Ultrahand – 31.4%

Ascend – 24.2%

Recall – 19.5%

Fuse – 17.4%

Autobuild – 7.4%

Favorite Zonai device

1. Fan – 680 votes

2. Steering Stick – 637 votes

3. Rocket – 680 votes

4. Wing – N/A

5. Cannon – N/A

6. Portable Pot – N/A

7. Balloon – N/A

8. Flame Emitter – N/A

9. Homing Cart – N/A

10. Spring – N/A

11. Beam Emitter – N/A

12. Big Battery – N/A

13. Stabilizer – N/A

14. Construct Head – N/A

15. Big Wheel – N/A

Favorite weapon

1. Master Sword – 407 votes

2. Savage Lynel Bow – 55 votes

3. Royal Broadsword – 55 votes

Favorite build material

1. Silver Lynel Saber Horn – 189 votes

2. Silver Bokoblin Horn – 106 votes

3. Silver Lizalfos Horn – 63 votes

Favorite dish

1. Meat Skewer – N/A

2. Tomato Mushroom Stew – N/A

3. Seared Prime Steak – N/A

Favorite area

1. Hateno Village – 120 votes

2. Tarrey Town – 94 votes

3. Lurelin Village – 83 votes