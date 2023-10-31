Surprise! New 3DS Physical Release Next Week

Another firm announces a physical release just as we thought the 3DS generation was over. VBlank’s Shakedown: Hawaii is now in hard copy.

This game will release next week on November 6th with pre-orders. The ordinary version will cost $29.99 USD, and the collector’s version will cost $49.99 USD. In addition to a cartridge (with the latest updates) and manual, the nicer version will include an action figure and music CD.

“Supporting legacy consoles is a huge priority. With the closure of the eShop, I’m excited to see all the new players enjoy Shakedown: Hawaii as a Nintendo 3DS experience… on cartridge no less!”

Just 6,000 copies of this game will be created, 3,000 of each variant. The cartridge will only work on North American 3DS and 2DS devices. The RobaRoba store will sell this.