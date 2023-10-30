Home » NEWS » Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Event Starts This Weekend

Jacob Chambers October 30, 2023

The top Pokémon for the upcoming 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been revealed (thanks to @SerebiiNet).

From the 3rd to the 5th of November, and again from the 10th to the 12th of November, Hisuian Typhlosion will be the focus. The regional Gen II starter will be a Fire Tera Type with the Mightiest Mark. As usual, battle winners can only catch the starring’mon once per saved file.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced Typhlosion’s Hisuian form, a Fire/Ghost Type combination. The event’s Tera type matches this foundation, so expect fierce fire strikes this weekend.

