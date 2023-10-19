Home » PC » Warhammer RTS Realms of Ruin PS5 Final Faction Focus Trailer

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin relentlessly approaches its 17 November PS5 release. To tide you over until then, check out the faction focus trailer and learn more about the Lord of Change’s Disciples of Tzeentch.

The fourth playable faction, the Disciples of Tzeentch, has unique units and playstyles. Their Sorcerers use warped Chaos magic and mutated monsters to support powerful ranged attackers.

Fantasy Space Marines, Stormcast Eternals, Orruk Kruleboyz, and Nighthaunt, the undead (and best) faction, are also factions. View the overview trailer below to see the gameplay:

